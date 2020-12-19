Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $67,445.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00058094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00386995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.04 or 0.02386189 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.