Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 571,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 193,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

HARP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a market cap of $377.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $166,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

