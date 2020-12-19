Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

