Happycoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00467961 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.01706264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.