Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €56.10 ($66.00).

HLAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) alerts:

HLAG stock opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.