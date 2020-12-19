H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $33,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $31,764.10.

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85.

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $29,763.80.

On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 492,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,735. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

