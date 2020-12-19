H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $33,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $31,764.10.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $30,954.85.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $29,763.80.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60.
- On Thursday, October 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25.
Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 492,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,735. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.70.
TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
