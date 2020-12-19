GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. GVC has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

