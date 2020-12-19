Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EBR opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

