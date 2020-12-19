Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $363,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

