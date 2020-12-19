Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE SID opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

