Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,452 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 60.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NYSE MIE opened at $2.42 on Friday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

