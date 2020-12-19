Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,884 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $48,889,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after buying an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $6,147,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

