Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $15.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GES. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of GES opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.01. Guess’ has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

