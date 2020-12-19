Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $77.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.07 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $285.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $377.89 million, with estimates ranging from $373.27 million to $390.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,150,787 shares of company stock valued at $723,936,572. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,074,000 after buying an additional 548,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 162.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 435,520 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $127.30. 1,357,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,928. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.58.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

