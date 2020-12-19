Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GFED opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

