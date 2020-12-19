Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.00.

NYSE:ASR opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

