Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

