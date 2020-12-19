Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $27,045.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.96.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $16,057,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $9,757,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 135,046 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
