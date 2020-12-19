Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $27,045.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $16,057,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $9,757,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 135,046 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

