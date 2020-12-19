Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $432,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

AVNT stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.11 million. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

