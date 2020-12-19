Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $396,000 Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,409 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $17.06 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.