Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $354,000 Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,315,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

