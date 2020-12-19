Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,576 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zynex were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2,948.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 312,358 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.37 million, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

