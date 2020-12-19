Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBC. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $49.50 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $685.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

