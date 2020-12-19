Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Great Panther Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 97.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

