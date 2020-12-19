Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $1.05. Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 916,534 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$411.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.04.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

