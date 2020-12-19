Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $13.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.52. The stock had a trading volume of 132,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,175. Gravity has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

