Graham (NYSE:GHM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHM. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

GHM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.88. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Graham by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

