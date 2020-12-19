Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.63

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 13260676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMHI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.