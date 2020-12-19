Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.63

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 13260676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.
Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09.
Gores Metropoulos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMHI)
Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
