Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

