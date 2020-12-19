Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.56

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 1191637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

About Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

