Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,194,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 107.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,616,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 839,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

GOL opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.