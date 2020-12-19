GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $25,715.48 and $4,762.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

