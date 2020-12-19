GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 7,197 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50.

On Thursday, October 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34.

GDDY stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,426,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

