GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 7,197 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.
- On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.
- On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34.
GDDY stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,426,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
