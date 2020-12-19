GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.69 ($1.68). 589,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 729,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Get GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.74 million and a P/E ratio of 47.66.

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.