GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE GMS opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GMS by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GMS by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.