Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.06.

NYSE:GMED opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 64.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

