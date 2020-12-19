GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0572 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 50.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $54,896.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $655.76 or 0.02795735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00490417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.01360113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.77 or 0.00668381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00321517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00077451 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

