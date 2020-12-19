Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.29

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and traded as high as $26.10. Global X MSCI Greece ETF shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 191,292 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

