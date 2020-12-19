Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 75,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $338.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

