Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 114,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,865. The company has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.41. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,965 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

