Glenview Capital Management, L Sells 40,444 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 40,444 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $1,663,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17.

On Monday, December 14th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $14,670,319.72.

On Friday, December 11th, Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00.

THC opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -309.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,932,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.