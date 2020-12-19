Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.23.

LAND stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.23 million, a P/E ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

