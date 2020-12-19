Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Up 7.8%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) shot up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.84. 352,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 102,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

