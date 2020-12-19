Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

GMAB opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

