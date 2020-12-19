Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $498,953.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005753 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $498,953.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00396697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.02497777 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

