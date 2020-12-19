GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

GDI stock opened at C$43.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.37. The company has a market cap of C$988.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$47.50.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

