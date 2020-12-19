GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) Shares Down 2.3%

GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) (LON:DIGS) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.80). 2,217,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,187,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.60 ($1.84).

The stock has a market cap of £625.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, insider Marlene Wood acquired 12,190 shares of GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,652.80 ($17,837.47).

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

