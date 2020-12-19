GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $22.85 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.