GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 7.8%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) was down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 4,040,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 722,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $157.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.89.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

