Gas (GAS) Market Cap Reaches $17.61 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00007544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00138768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00773428 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00173500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00124357 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

